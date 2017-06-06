Suspects wanted in armed robbery of Dan’s Hamburgers in north Austin

Published:
Photos of the two suspects in the armed robbery of a Dan's Hamburgers on North Lamar Boulevard on June 5, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men with guns robbed the Dan’s Hamburgers on North Lamar Boulevard Monday night. Now with the aid of surveillance photos, Austin police are asking for your help in identifying the two suspects.

Officers were called to the burger chain’s location at 5602 N. Lamar Blvd. at around 11:30 p.m. after the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading westbound toward Sunshine Drive.

The suspects were seen in the restaurant parking lot for a “considerable amount of time” before the robbery, police say. People in neighboring apartment complex may have seen them outside.

One suspect is described as a black male, 6-feet-tall, thin build, possibly left-handed and last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants. The other suspect is described as a black male, 6-feet-tall, thin build and last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

Officers also released a photo of a possible vehicle of interest, a white or silver, small 4-door sedan. The car was seen in the 5700 block of Sunshine Dr. around the time of the robbery.

APD Robbery detectives are investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5270 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

A possible vehicle of interest in the armed robbery of Dan's Hamburgers on North Lamar Boulevard the evening of June 5, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)
