Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale, flights as low as $49

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Columbus if you’re not looking to go far.
The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won’t be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only.
Regardless of the fine print (which you can read here), there are still some great deals for people looking for a quick vacation. One-way sale fares for domestic flights are $49, $79, $99 and $129.
You only have until 11:59pm Thursday, June 8th to purchase tickets at the lower fares.
Flights from Austin:
- To Atlanta, GA starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Cancun, Mexico starting at $154 or 7,128 points one-way
- To Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Denver, CO starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To El Paso, TX starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $73 or 3,937 points one-way
- To Harlingen, TX starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Las Vegas, NV starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Los Angeles, CA starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Lubbock, TX starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Nashville, TN starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To New Orleans, LA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way
- To Oakland, CA starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Phoenix, AZ starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To San Diego, CA starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To San Jose, CA starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Seattle/Tacoma, WA starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To St. Louis, MO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way