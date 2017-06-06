Source: Comey didn’t want to be alone with President Trump

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Former FBI Director James Comey walks at his home in McLean, Va., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. President Donald Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says former FBI Director James Comey asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to keep him from being alone with President Donald Trump.

The person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, says the request was made because of concerns Comey had about Trump.

Comey is expected to testify before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday about his encounters with Trump in the weeks before his May 9 firing, and his conversation with Sessions could come up at the hearing.

It was not immediately clear when the conversation occurred. But The New York Times, which first reported the request to Sessions, said it came after Trump had asked Comey in February to end an investigation into Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

President Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference announced Tuesday that the president had agreed to address the annual gathering Thursday.

Faith and Freedom spokesman Lance Lemmonds says the president is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee beginning at 10 a.m. that day.

His appearance will mark Comey’s first public comments since he was abruptly fired by the president last month.

Other speakers expected to address the Faith and Freedom event are Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s