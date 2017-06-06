Rosewood Pool in east Austin closed due to cloudy water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rosewood Pool in east Austin will be closed for the next 10 days as city crews work to prevent the water from clouding due to the pool’s paint.

The city Parks and Recreation Department closed the pool on Wednesday, June 7 and they expect to reopen it on Saturday, June 17. The city says the paint from the bottom of the pool is causing the water to turn cloudy, resulting in poor visibility for the lifeguards.

While Rosewood Pool is closed, PARD will open Dottie Jordan Pool earlier than expected to give Austinites an alternative pool to visit. The shuttle from Givens and Govalle pools will be rerouted to Bartholomew Pool. Govalle, Givens and Shipe pools were closed at the beginning of this season for much-needed repairs.

At the end of May, Mabel Davis pool in southeast Austin had to be closed due to major water leaks. Crews are still working to identify all the leaks and the overall cost to repair the pool.