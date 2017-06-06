Mother of unidentified boy found in Juarez comes forward, arrested

Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez is accused of abandoning her 4-year-old boy in Mexico. (KTSM)
EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — A 4-year-old boy who authorities in El Paso were trying to help identify after being found in Juarez earlier this year has been identified and his mother is facing abandonment charges.

El Paso police say when their department sent out an alert about the child last week and media outlets reported on it, the child’s mother, now identified as 25-year-old Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez, of El Paso, called police on Saturday, June 3, to report that her child had been kidnapped.

As authorities began to investigate, they determined Gonzalez took her son across the border to Juarez on Feb. 22, 2017 and left him in an abandoned building. When Gonzalez came back to Texas, she left her son on the other side of the border, where police found him the same day.

For the past three months, police had been trying to identify him and were only able to get that “Luis” might have been his first name. The child spoke English, so they believed he could’ve been an American citizen, which he is.

Gonzalez is currently in the El Paso Detention Facility on a bond of $10,000. It has not been released as to who is caring for the boy at this time.

