“Loss of business” forces rideshare company Fare out of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott signed a statewide ridesharing law, allowing Uber and Lyft to return to Austin, one of the companies that rose to replace them is saying farewell.

Fare debuted in Austin on May 20, 2016 after originally planning to debut that summer, but the failing of Proposition 1 and the exodus of the biggest names in ridesharing, and Fare’s willingness to comply with the city’s laws, allowed them to fill the void for people looking for transportation.

The company was one of the first rideshare providers to have the capability to pick-up and drop people off at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Fare alerted riders around 1 a.m. Tuesday that they were leaving Austin due to loss of business.

Hello, Thank you for opening your beautiful city to us these last 12 months. We cannot fully express how much we appreciate you choosing Fare and all your support. Sadly, the time has come to say goodbye. Unfortunately, we are unable to endure the recent loss of business. We wish you all the best. Thank you for keeping it really weird too! We enjoyed the opportunity to serve and get to know so many of you, your business never went unappreciated. We will never forget you Austin! Farewell – Team Fare

The move comes after competitor RideAustin announced they saw a 36 percent decline in business days after Uber and Lyft returned.