Lockhart remembers legendary pitmaster Edgar Black Jr.

Related Coverage Black’s BBQ Pitmaster dies at 91

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Edgar Black Jr.’s friends and family say the legendary pitmaster of Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart won’t only be remembered for his meat.

Black died Friday at his home surrounded by family.

“When you come into his restaurant, first question is, ‘How can I serve you? How thick do you want it,'” said Lockhart Mayor Lew White.

Mayor White said Black cared about Lockhart and that Black’s warm spirit filled any room he entered.

“You always knew where Mr. Black was,” the mayor said. “He was a very tall man, had a big head of gray hair and he usually commanded the room – especially behind the butcher block.”

“He and his family have been responsible for a tremendous surge in tourism over the years and help put Lockhart on the international map for barbecue,” Mayor White said.

Black’s business opened in 1932. White said ever since then, the restaurant has served as a catalyst for growth in the city.

“People come down to eat, they shop, they tour the courthouse,” the mayor said. “Some have been attracted enough to come down here and make repeated visits. It’s resulted in people moving to town opening businesses, investing in property.”

Black’s great-nephew Shawn Lindsey said all the pictures on the restaurant’s wall remind him of Black’s personality.

“He cared about everybody and was one of the nicest men you’d ever meet,” Lindsey said. “He always smiled – he always laughed.”

Tuesday marks Black’s funeral. Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart will be closed Tuesday in honor of the family patriarch. It will reopen at regular hours Wednesday morning.

Jorge Rodas is LIVE at Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart with a look at the memorials people have left in honor of Edgar Black Jr.