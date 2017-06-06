Hello Kitty Cafe rolls into Austin Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you are a fan of cuteness and the color pink, boy are you in for a treat, or several, on Saturday.

Maybe a clever collaboration, the Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be sitting at the Barton Creek Square’s Men’s Warehouse entrance from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The truck, established for the brand’s 40th anniversary, offers fresh pastries, macarons, cakes, cookies and all the Hello Kitty merchandise the collector inside your household just has to own.

Fans can follow the truck on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter to stay updated about upcoming appearances