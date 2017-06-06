Hazardous living conditions force immediate closure of Lake LBJ Motel

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A motel in Kingsland has been shut down and deemed “uninhabitable” due to the conditions found at the hotel by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities recently received multiple complaints of numerous health and safety concerns at the Lake LBJ Motel, located at 13813 Farm to Market 1431. When an inspection was conducted of the 23 rooms on Monday, June 5, more health and fire safety concerns were discovered.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office report, all of the smoke alarms were removed from the sleeping areas. The fire extinguishers that are located throughout the motel are locked in cabinets inaccessible to guests. Investigators also found broken electrical outlets and exposed electrical wiring throughout the motel.

Due to the dangerous situation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office ordered everyone living in the units to vacate until the problems are fixed. There were approximately 15 rooms that were occupied at the time of the order. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is working with the displaced tenants to find them temporary housing.