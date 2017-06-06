Greg Kelley is on the move, will be back in Williamson County today

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Greg Kelley, the teen convicted of molesting a child at an in-home day care, will be back in Williamson County by Tuesday afternoon.

A bench warrant was issued for Kelley Friday, as the controversy surrounding his conviction continues to swirl. Kelley and hundreds of his supporters have long maintained his innocence. An Aug. 3 hearing has been set to address the matter.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says Kelley is scheduled to arrive at the Williamson County Jail around 4 p.m.

Williamson County District Attorney, Shawn Dick reopened the case after saying he received “credible evidence” from Kelley’s defense. Court documents filed by Kelley’s defense team claim another teen was responsible for the crime.

“It’s important to get it right, and it’s important to not allow outside influences to affect how we handle this case,” said Dick.

Kelley has been serving time in the Wynne Unit in Huntsville.

