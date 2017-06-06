Girl disqualified from soccer game because she looked like a boy

WFLA Published:
Mili Hernandez, female soccer player disqualified for looking like a boy (WFLA photo)

(WFLA/CNN) — A Nebraska family says they’re angry over the way a soccer tournament treated their eight-year-old daughter’s team, according to CNN.

The family says Mili Hernandez’s team was disqualified because organizers thought she was a boy.

Mili loves soccer and she loves her short haircut.

“When my hair starts to grow, I put it short because I always had short hair, so I didn’t like my hair long,” she said.

Mili plays soccer for Omaha’s “Azzuri Cachorros” girls club team. She’s so good, even though she’s only 8, she’s on the 11-year-old roster.

This weekend, Mili helped lead her team to the finals of the Springfield soccer club girl’s tournament.

But on Sunday, before taking the field, Mili and her team were suddenly disqualified. Springfield soccer organizers believed Mili was a boy.

Mili said, “Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy but they don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out.”

Her father, Gerardo Hernandez said Mili was in shock.

“She even was crying after they told us. She was crying. They made her cry,” Hernandez said.

Mili’s family claims they showed Mili’s insurance card to tournament organizers to prove she’s a girl. But, it wasn’t enough.

“They didn’t want to listen. They said the president had made his decision and there wasn’t any changing that,” Cruz Hernandez said.

Mili said she doesn’t believe what happened to her and her team was fair. But, Mili won’t let this stop her from playing.

She said, “Just because I can’t play here, there’s other tournaments that I can play.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s