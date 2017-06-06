Fire burns Central Austin home; no one hurt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews with the Austin Fire Department were able to put out a fire at a Central Austin home early Tuesday morning. The 2 people inside the home at 1610 Houston Street were able to get out safely with their dog. No one was hurt.

AFD says someone called 911 at 2:25 a.m. to report the fire. Crews arrived at 2:29 a.m. and found heavy fire at the front and left sides of the house. AFD says crews used large water streams to fight the fire from the front while other crews fought the fire from the back of the house. The fire spread to the carport that was attached to the house. The fire was knocked down at 2:50 a.m.

Fire crews told KXAN they believe the fire started in the back of the house and then spread to the carport. Crews are currently investigating the cause and determining the amount of damage.

Houston Street is near the intersection of Burnet Road and North Loop Boulevard.

This is a developing story. We will have more details on KXAN.com and KXAN News Today starting at 4:30 a.m.