Community college athletes from Central Texas deface national monument

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — McLennan Community College says six baseball athletes are in trouble for defacing the Colorado National Monument on May 26.

The students visited Grand Junction for Junior World Series Baseball Tournament.

Six students confessed to taking part in this action, but only one student faces a citation for carving letters and drawings on the rock.

The officials at the National Park told Fox 44 that the college has been very cooperative and expressed their deep regret.

The park is once again reminding everyone to be respectful when visiting public lands and protect resources for future generations.

The college says students will face an appropriate disciplinary action.

The plan is to also provide more training for students on how to conduct themselves respectfully.