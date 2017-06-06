Authorities searching for masked home invasion suspects in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People living in a southeast Travis County neighborhood are concerned after one neighbor posted on Nextdoor stating three masked suspects entered his home on Bonneville Bend and held him at gunpoint last weekend.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a call for a home invasion at the home around 3 a.m. on Friday, June 2. and the case is currently active. TCSO could not confirm if anything was taken in the robbery or if anyone was injured.

Surveillance video from the home shows one man approaching the door with a handgun in his right gloved hand. The suspect appears to have a mask on and looks directly at the camera at one point. It doesn’t seem like the door was locked, because the suspect was able to open the door with ease.

As he opens the door, two other men—one of whom was armed—also come in behind him.

They are seeking tips and additional information about this case, anyone with knowledge of what happened is asked to contact the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., why the homeowner says he was targeted.