It’s the 14th year for one of the most fun and loved events in Austin. The Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run is set to be bigger and better. Katie Moran with The Trail Foundation stopped by to tell us more on how we can get involved. The Run will be held on Thursday June 8th, starting at 8 pm.

For more information on this event go to http://www.thetrailfoundation.org/.