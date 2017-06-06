66 pounds of cocaine, cash found by APD during traffic stop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men are believed to have been planning to sell the contents of a duffel bag that they left partially open during a traffic stop, leading an Austin officer to search and ultimately arrest them.

Austin police say, Armando Lopez, 28, and Rogelio Saucedo Jr., 36, were driving in a 2012 Ford truck on May 31 when they were pulled over for a traffic violation on North Interstate 35.

When an officer began talking to Saucedo on the passenger side of the vehicle, they spotted a partially open duffel bag in plain view on the truck’s floorboard. The officer saw that the contents inside were packaged like narcotics have been known to be packaged and had K9 Cuatro do a search of the truck.

Cuatro sniffed out the duffel bag, confirming there were drugs inside, which later tested positive as cocaine. Cuatro also reacted to several other areas of the truck, resulting in additional cocaine being found in the truck’s center console and under the backseat. Nearly $4,400 was also found.

Both men were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.