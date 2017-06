AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is in the hospital after, police said, she ran into an apartment building with her Chevy Colorado Monday morning.

Police responded to the Park Plaza Apartments at 933 Park Plaza around 7:20 a.m. after getting called about the crash. Police found about half the vehicle stuck inside the building.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported the woman with St. David’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one in the apartment was injured.