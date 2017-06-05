WATCH: Man jumps through wayward car’s window to stop it

DIXON, Illinois (NBC News) — A good Samaritan spotted a vehicle rolling through a stoplight and into the path of oncoming cars and was able to save the day by jumping into the moving car leaping through the passenger window and police dash camera video captured the heroic moment.

Randy Tompkins was driving his truck on Friday when a sedan rolled through a stoplight and nearly hit other vehicles.

Turns out the driver was having a seizure.

Tompkins backed his truck up out of the way as you can see in the video.

He then ran to the car and jumped into the moving vehicle through the open passenger window and put the car into park.

Police officers ran up and assisted the driver of the car, who was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The police later thanked Tompkins for his heroism and for coming to the aid of a complete stranger.