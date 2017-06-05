Texas trooper fired after making video mocking colleague

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired a trooper who produced a video depicting another trooper looking for young girls at a high school.

Gregory “Hank” Beverage was in uniform as he pretends in the video to convince an imaginary girl that she’s really 18, not 14.

DPS records obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicate Beverage circulated the video to other troopers.

He was fired last year, appealed and his dismissal was upheld in February.

Beverage also was cited for failing to report possible child abuse when he learned in 2015 of sexual assault allegations against the second trooper in Palo Pinto County.

An attorney for Beverage could not immediately be reached for comment.

The second trooper was fired and is awaiting trial on a sex assault charge.

