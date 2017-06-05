Texas loses to Long Beach; Super Regional on the line Monday

KXAN Sports Published:
University of Texas Longhorns Baseball Cap
A player's cap sits in the dugout at the College World Series. (KXAN Photo\Todd Bynum)

LONG BEACH (KXAN) — With a chance to advance to a NCAA Super Regional for the first time in three years, Texas lost to Long Beach State 4-3 Sunday night. The Long Beach State regional will go to a decisive game seven Monday night at Blair Field.

The winner will face Cal State Fullerton in the Super Regional as the Longhorns and Dirtbags meet for the third time during the regional series.

Kyle Johnston pitched seven innings allowing three runs for Texas. Zane Gurwitz went 2-4 with an RBI, and perhaps missed out on a second RBI. On Gurwitz’s single to left in the sixth, Michael Cantu was called out when home plate umpire Perry Costello ruled Cantu swiped the LBSU catcher’s foot rather than the plate.

Video and photo evidence appeared inconclusive on the play.

Monday’s winner-take-all game in Long Beach begins at 10PM CST.

 

