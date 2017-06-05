Supreme Court to decide if police need warrants to get your cell location

Related Coverage Cellphone data helps lead police to east Austin murder suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether police need search warrants to review cellphone tower records to help track possible suspects.

Timothy Ivory Carpenter was sentenced to more than 100 years in jail in 2014 after prosecutors said he was involved in organizing several armed robberies around Detroit, Mich. Prosecutors argued they knew he was involved based on where cell towers picked up his cellphone. The ACLU argued those cellphone records should not have been allowed in court. Police did not obtain warrants based on probable cause but instead requested the records under the Stored Communications Act.

The case has been appealed to the highest court in the land and will be heard in their next term, this October. The court will decide whether police should have to demonstrate good reason or probable cause to get access to phone records.

