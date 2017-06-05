More than 150 pigs found inside tractor-trailer in West Virginia

KANAWHA CITY, W. Va.(WSAZ) — More than 150 hogs were found in a parked semi-truck with no sign of the driver Friday afternoon in Kanawha City, West Virginia.

Police say the truck had apparently been parked in the same spot for a few hours when they were called to try to figure out why.

Charleston Auto Towing responded to the call.

“With this job, every day is a different day,” Chris Reed, the owner of the towing company, said. “First Charleston police wanted to know if we could unlock a semi truck for a well-being check on the driver. We responded and unlocked the truck, and the driver wasn’t in the truck.”

Reed says the pigs had been there in the hot trailer for about four hours.

They brought the load of hogs back to their garage to cool them off with fans and water hoses.

