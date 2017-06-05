Manor ISD to roll out uniforms at several schools

Manor ISD will test a new uniform program at two middle schools and one elementary school. (KXAN Photo)
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — On the first day of school, most children are worried about what they’re going to wear. For many Manor Independent School District students this upcoming school year, their choice will be made a lot easier.

Starting this fall, the district will implement a new school uniform program at Manor New Tech Middle School, Manor Middle School and its newest elementary campus. Students must wear a polo – the color depends on their grade – and their pants/shorts can either be khaki or black. A black or brown belt is also required.

“We don’t have to worry about students looking at what other students are wearing and picking on them, especially in this world of bullying,” said Manor ISD spokesperson Zoheb Hassanali.

Incoming sixth grader Harmony Hermandez has questions but her grandmother believes it’ll be beneficial for their family.

“I think it’s going to be better for me, so you can buy three or four or five uniforms for a whole year,” says Hernandez’ grandmother.

“You often hear about dressing for success,” says Hassanali. “We believe that if students have a standard code of dress they come to the classroom ready to engage, ready to participate in class. They don’t have to worry about distractions.”

Manor ISD will be sending letters to parents soon about the changes. The district is also finalizing a plan to help with the cost of the clothes if a family cannot afford it.

Austin Independent School District only has a few schools with uniforms. Last year, Campbell Elementary became the first co-ed school in the district to require uniforms. They hoped it would attract more students to the under-enrolled school and cited research it can improve student performance.

There are also uniforms at Ann Richards School, Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy and Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

