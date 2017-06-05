Man who drowned trying to retrieve purse in Lady Bird Lake identified

By Published:
Dive crews searching for missing swimmer in Lady Bird Lake Saturday morning. (KXAN Photo / Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have identified the man who drowned in Lady Bird Lake over the weekend.

Austin police say 34-year-old Theodore “Teddy” Allen Carter went under around 1 p.m. Saturday. Carter’s family says he was attempting to retrieve a purse that fell into the water but he didn’t know how to swim.

When he went in, he never resurfaced. A dive team recovered Carter’s body a few hours later.

Carter’s family, who is from Bertram, says he was a free spirit and loving individual. They say his heart was as big as Texas.

