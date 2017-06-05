Man dead in 2 vehicle crash in southeast Austin

Fatal crash at the westbound service road of State Highway 71 at Farm to Market 973. (KXAN photo/Jorge Rodas)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 60s is dead and another patient is being evaluated after the 6:15 a.m. crash on the westbound service road of State Highway 71 at Farm to Market 973.

Austin police have shutdown FM 973 to north and southbound traffic and westbound 71 traffic is being diverted onto FM 973.

Drivers are advised to expect delays as police investigate.

This story is developing and will be updated.

