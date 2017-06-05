Lawsuit filed to remove golden cheeked warbler from endangered list

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Public Policy Foundation officially filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Monday to de-list the Golden Cheeked Warbler as an endangered species.

As an organization focused on personal liberties and property rights, TPPF feels strongly that the warbler has put a substantial financial burden on landowners and developers in Central Texas. The warbler, which has been the subject of much debate, breeds exclusively in Central Texas.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Center for American future sent a letter in March to the U.S Department of Interior and Fish and Wildlife giving notice of intent to file suit. TPPF’s process protesting the warbler’s listing began in 2015 when they petitioned the warbler’s endangered status with the US Department of Fish and Wildlife, sending a 2015 report from Texas A&M researchers, which suggested that the Golden-Cheeked warbler’s numbers were improving.

But, the department rejected the petition, saying TPPF’s letter, “does not present substantial scientific or commercial information indicating that the petitioned action may be warranted and we are not initiating a status review in response to this petition.”

TPPF moved forward with a lawsuit on behalf of the Texas General Land Office. Robert Henneke, general counsel and litigation director for TPPF said to KXAN in an April interview that some areas of GLO land have decreased in value by over 40 percent because warblers were found living on the property. He stated that the protections around warblers are placing unnecessary burdens on developers.

