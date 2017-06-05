Grants available to help families pay for child’s medical care

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Doctor taking a blood sample for medical testing. (KXAN File Photo/Frank Martinez)
FILE - Doctor taking a blood sample for medical testing. (KXAN File Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For families who have health insurance, the cost of certain medical care could still put a dent in the pocketbook. That is why Texas families are encouraged to apply for a UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation grant.

Qualifying families can receive up to $5,000 per grant with a lifetime maximum of $10,000 per child. The grant can be used to help pay for the child’s health care treatments, services or equipment not covered, or not fully covered, by their commercial insurance plan.

To be eligible for a grant, a child must be 16 years of age or younger. Families must meet economic guidelines and have a commercial health insurance plan. A family of four must make less than $100,000 to qualify, for example.

The agency says families have used grant money to help for for treatments associated with cancer, spina bifida, autism and cerebral palsy. Parents can also use the funds for items such as hearing aids, prescriptions and eyeglasses.

Families can apply here: www.UHCCF.org

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s