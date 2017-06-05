Grants available to help families pay for child’s medical care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For families who have health insurance, the cost of certain medical care could still put a dent in the pocketbook. That is why Texas families are encouraged to apply for a UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation grant.

Qualifying families can receive up to $5,000 per grant with a lifetime maximum of $10,000 per child. The grant can be used to help pay for the child’s health care treatments, services or equipment not covered, or not fully covered, by their commercial insurance plan.

To be eligible for a grant, a child must be 16 years of age or younger. Families must meet economic guidelines and have a commercial health insurance plan. A family of four must make less than $100,000 to qualify, for example.

The agency says families have used grant money to help for for treatments associated with cancer, spina bifida, autism and cerebral palsy. Parents can also use the funds for items such as hearing aids, prescriptions and eyeglasses.

Families can apply here: www.UHCCF.org