AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students who take part in free or reduced lunch programs during the school year can still get the service during the summer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children at approved summer food service program locations. To find one in your area, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY or log into the Agriculture Department’s website. You do not have to enroll and any child 18 and under is eligible.