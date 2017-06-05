Fast-moving storm pummels Austin, drops 1.1 inches of rain in 15 minutes

Clouds from North Austin: Dan Kehoe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic on Interstate 35 in downtown Austin on Monday afternoon came to a standstill when heavy downpours moved through the area. The fast-moving storm dropped 1.15 inches of rain in just 15 minutes out near West Lake Hills. The strong storm, which never triggered any warnings or watches, caused traffic signals to be knocked out.

Brent Bayless says he was in the W Hotel in downtown Austin when the storm came through. He said video of a hotel employee trying to hold the glass doors shut from the strong winds. Bayless says it felt like a tornado.

The Austin Fire Department had a couple of water rescue calls reported around 5:30 p.m. but in all the cases the people were about to get out of the water safely.

Scattered storms are still possible the rest of Monday. 

Several thousand people were without power as the storms passed though before weakening.

