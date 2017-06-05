Don Zimmerman wants the Travis County GOP job

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Austin City Council Member Don Zimmerman is throwing his fedora in the ring for Travis County Republican Party Chairman, which recently became vacant since James Dickey was elected to lead the state’s GOP. The election has been called for June 13, and the new Chair will be elected by current Travis GOP Precinct Chairs.

“I have a lifetime of consistent support for Constitutionally limited government, as defined by the Republican Party platform, and would like to apply my extensive experience locally in Travis County,” said Zimmerman in a statement.

During his time at Austin City Hall, Zimmerman butted heads with more liberal council members over a myriad of topics. He also received flak for his comments regarding same-sex marriage and towards the Hispanic community.

In a statement announcing his run for party chairman, Zimmerman says since Travis County is a “sanctuary county,” it is one of the “most difficult [counties] in Texas for Republicans.” He says he will continue to push a fiscally conservative agenda.

Last month, Zimmerman was part of a group that was able to push the message that the proposed $572 million Round Rock ISD bond was not the best option for the district. Voters decided against all three propositions.

Zimmerman lost his District 6 council seat to Jimmy Flannigan last fall.