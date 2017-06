DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Police Department headquarters is on lock down due to a suspicious package located near the main entrance, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, KXAS, reports.

At approx 9:30 a.m., a suspicious package was

found near the north entrance of Jack Evans Police HQ located at 1400

S. Lamar Street. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 5, 2017

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Security has been tight at DPD since five officers were killed and nine others were injured in a July 2016 ambush. The gunman was later killed by a police robot armed with C-4 explosives.