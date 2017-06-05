Bridge maintenance impacting Leander MetroRail riders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — MetroRail service in Leander will undergo some changes over the month of June due to maintenance on the bridge over Brushy Creek.

Starting Monday, the 8:40 a.m. MetroRail that leaves the Leander station will now have riders board a bus that will take them to the Lakeline station for the 9:22 a.m. southbound train. Those leaving downtown for Leander at 3:44 p.m. will stop at the Lakeline station and take a bus to the Leander station.

Those who use Brushy Creek trail will also be impacted.

“The portion of the bridge that will be worked on the trail goes underneath it,” said Capital Metro Community Involvement Coordinator Sam Sargent. “We’ll need to close just the portion of the trail right underneath the bridge and signage has gone up along the trail heads and trail just so folks who are out biking or walking know there is going to be a turn around point there.”

The maintenance is in anticipation of increased MetroRail service next year. Capital Metro is adding support ties to the bridge so it’s ready for additional trains. Earlier this year, Capital Metro received four additional MetroRail cars that will be operating come the start of next year. That will bring the fleet to 10 cars.

In all, Capital Metro has 44 bridges along the 32 miles of track that MetroRail runs on. Maintenance has been conducted on about a third of the bridges and no additional disruptions to service are expected.

MetroRail is one of 17 projects in 13 states that recently received federal funds to implement systems that help prevent derailments or train-to-train collisions.

