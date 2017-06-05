Black’s BBQ Pitmaster dies at 91

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Photo of Black's BBQ Pitmaster Edgar Black Jr. (Courtesy: Black's BBQ)

LOCKHART (KXAN) — The pitmaster of one of Lockhart’s legendary barbecue restaurants died Friday. The owners of Black’s BBQ posted an announcement on their Facebook page that Edgar Clarence Black, Jr., 91, died at his home surrounded by his family.

The post says there will be a visitation on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home on 105 E. Pecan St. in Lockhart. Mr. Black’s funeral will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. at The First United Methodist Church at 313 W. San Antonio St. in Lockhart. There will be a catered BBQ meal at the church after the service.

According to the Black’s BBQ website, Black’s father, Edgar Black Sr. founded the restaurant in 1932. Besides the original location in Lockhart, there’s a second restaurant in Austin on Guadalupe Street.

