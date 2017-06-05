Austin firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters rescuing cats from trees is so cliche. However, firefighters rescuing cats from cars–that’s not something you see very often.

Last Wednesday, several firefighters from Austin Fire Department Station No. 36 came to the rescue for a kitten that was stuck in the wheel area of a car. AFD says a person was driving down the road when they heard an animal noise underneath their car.

The driver pulled over at the fire station and asked the crew to check the car just in case there was a stowaway. Once the crew removed the tire and the fender, they found a black kitten!

AFD says the cat, albeit a bit scared, was safe and unharmed. The kitten was given back to the man who was driving the car but it’s not clear if it was his or not. While it is common for cats to crawl into engine blocks during the winter to stay warm, AFD says the felines will still try to crawl into that space during warm months.