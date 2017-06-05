AISD trustees to discuss potential bond Monday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin school board will be one step closer to a November bond election after Monday night’s meeting.

Trustees will hold a two hour discussion to talk about the scope of projects, and the cost of a potential bond.

The biggest challenge after prioritizing repairs and new schools is to get the overall price tag under $900 million. Getting that number down for the bond is expected to be a challenge. The Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Committee has identified $3.9 billion in upgrades that are needed.

The bond committee will meet again Tuesday finalize the bond proposal based on feedback from the school board.

A final decision isn’t expected until June 19th.