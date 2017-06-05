Abbott schedules news conference amid special session talk

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a ceremony where he signed SB7, a bill to address inappropriate teacher-student relationships, at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Austin. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, his office announced Monday.

While no topic for the conference has been set, the announcement comes as Abbott is said to be mulling over a special legislative session in the wake of the 2017 regular session which ended on Memorial Day.

Only the governor can call lawmakers back to the capitol for a special session. Likewise, the governor sets the agenda for the session.

In late May, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick called on the governor to call a special session to consider the so-called bathroom bill. Abbott countered saying, “We will be, if we have a special session, convening only on the topics that I choose, at the time of my choosing.”

Abbott then added he had not yet made up his mind about a special session and would make an announcement either way in the coming days.

