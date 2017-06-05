83-room boutique hotel to open in east Austin

ARRIVE East Austin rendering of the front of the hotel located at the corner of Chicon and E. 6th Streets. (Courtesy: ARRIVE Hotel and Restaurants)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With east Austin seeing explosive growth, one company is investing in a boutique hotel at the southwest corner of East 6th and Chicon Streets.

ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants, which currently has one hotel in Palm Springs, says its Austin location will have 83 rooms. Construction has already started on the building and the hotel is expected to open in spring 2019.

“East Austin’s energy is magnetic. It is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the country and one we are proud to join and to celebrate. And we look forward to embracing and supporting the local community of East Austin,” said Ezra Callahan, co-founder of ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants.

The 58,600-square-foot hotel will also be home to two restaurants and bars as well as a coffee shop and retail space. The ARRIVE Austin hotel will be the largest hotel in this area of east Austin.

ARRIVE East Austin rendering of the hotel balcony located at the corner of Chicon and E. 6th Streets. (Courtesy: ARRIVE Hotel and Restaurants)
