Solar panels renewable energy project dedicated at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — Military officials say the Army’s first hybrid renewable energy project that includes both off and on-post power generation has been dedicated in Texas.

Ground was broken in early 2016 at Fort Hood for the Department of Defense-related project. Dedication ceremonies were held Friday at the Central Texas post.

A Fort Hood statement says the hybrid renewable energy project, featuring the Phantom Solar Farm, produces 65 megawatts of alternating current.

The Fort Hood site includes about 63,000 solar panels that provide 15 megawatts of power. A wind farm in Floyd County has 21 turbines providing 50 megawatts to support the Fort Hood project.

Backers have said the program is expected to produce enough electricity to provide up to 40 percent of Fort Hood’s needs.