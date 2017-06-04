Pilot force-lands small plane in Georgetown field, 2 aboard uninjured

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A small plane crashed into a Georgetown field Sunday afternoon, said the Georgetown Police Department. The pilot and one passenger were not injured.

Police said the plane – a Lancair Legacy – went down in the field near the area of Sudduth Drive and Industrial Park Circle.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said that the pilot declared an emergency with an engine issue and force landed in the field.

There was no word on where the plane had taken off or where it was going.

The FAA and Georgetown Police are investigating.