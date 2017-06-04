PHOTOS: Massive cloud formations as storms move through Central Texas

By Published: Updated:
Round Rock (Courtesy/Samantha Dubreuiel)
Round Rock (Courtesy/Samantha Dubreuiel)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heavy thunderstorms brought a quick end to outdoor activities in Austin Sunday afternoon. Pea size hail, frequent lightning and a quick 1.5 inches of rain accompanied the storm.

If you have great weather photos or video, send it to us through our Report It link! 

PHOTOS: Massive cloud formations, June 4, 2017 storms

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s