PHOTOS: Massive cloud formations as storms move through Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heavy thunderstorms brought a quick end to outdoor activities in Austin Sunday afternoon. Pea size hail, frequent lightning and a quick 1.5 inches of rain accompanied the storm.

If you have great weather photos or video, send it to us through our Report It link!

PHOTOS: Massive cloud formations, June 4, 2017 storms View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Panorama of Central Texas clouds (Courtesy/Joe Doran) Chandler Creek at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock (Courtesy/Abraham Long) Northwest Austin (Courtesy David Jarvis) Panorama photo from Cedar Park (Courtesy/Haley Kehoe) Caldwell County (Courtesy/Jamie Wedt) Pflugerville (Courtesy/Jeannie Morales) Round Rock (Courtesy/Samantha Dubreuiel) Round Rock (Courtesy/Xean Castro)