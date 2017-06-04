Challengers line up to take on Rep. Lamar Smith, who represents part of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than half a dozen Democrats have filed to run against a local Republican Congressman who has been in office for more than 30 years.

Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Austin, represents District 21 (see map), which stretches from downtown Austin down to San Antonio.

It also includes parts of Hays County and all of Blanco and Gillespie counties.

Smith has represented the area since 1987.

Next year’s election has brought out at least seven challengers or people who are seriously considering a run.

They are:

KXAN spoke to McFadden Sunday, and he said he thinks a Democrat can beat Smith.

“What we’ve seen in the last couple of elections is his win percentages have been going down and what we’re seeing in the country in general is a public that’s fed up with Washington insiders, fed up with corporations writing the laws instead of the people writing the laws,” McFadden said.

