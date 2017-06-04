CapMetro summer routes now in effect through August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro has made a few changes to their summer routes beginning Sunday.

Most of the adjustments made were designed to address the academic school year and other minor route changes.

Near the University of Texas campus, routes that run along 21st Street and Red River Street were altered during the construction of the pedestrian mall along Speedway and the rerouting near the Dell Medical School are now permanent.

The detours, which have been in effect for more than a year will impact the following routes: 18 MLK, 412 E-Bus, 640 40 Acres, 642 West Campus and 663 Lake Austin (21st Street) and 10 Red River, 20 Manor, 37 Colony Park, 100 MetroAirport, 670 Colony Park, 671 North Riverside and 672 Lakeshore (Red River).

Summer service levels will be in effect for the UT Shuttle and E-Bus and will transition back to school session schedules in August. The E-Bus service will be suspended and the UT Shuttle would make select trips.

School-related weekday trips will also be suspended for the following routes: 4 Montopolis, 5 Woodrow/South 5th, 7 Duval/Dove Springs, 20 Manor/Riverside, 300 Govalle, 331 Oltorf and 333 William Cannon.

Beginning June 6, CapMetro will launch Pickup, their free ride-hailing bus service in northeast Austin. Pickup will be available for free for a limited time during the pilot phase.

For more information on recent CapMetro changes, click here.

 

