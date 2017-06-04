Ai Weiwei’s ‘Forever Bicycles’ to grace Waller Delta for at least 18 months

Related Coverage Ai Weiwei’s famous bicycle sculpture setting up in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is now home to a new 32-foot sculpture made entirely of bicycles – 1,300 of them. It forms an archway that visitors can walk through.

Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei’s “Forever Bicycles” was officially welcomed with a Public Opening and Family Day event on Saturday morning. It’s located at the Waller Delta at 74 Trinity Street.

It’s one of two outdoor exhibits by the artist brought to Austin. “Forever Bicycles” is here through The Contemporary Austin’s partnership with Waller Creek Conservancy and its Museum Without Walls program.

“What’s cool is I love the different perspectives,” said visitor and cyclist Michael Millican. “If you look over here at the front, you kind of feel like you’re almost in a vortex. And if you come over here you can kind of get lost. There’s a ton of different angles that you can kind of take a look at and stuff.”

The artwork is in Austin on a long-term loan, meaning there’s no set date that it will be taken down.

Officials said it should be here for at least 18 months.

“Iron Tree Trunk” is the other outdoor sculpture in Austin from Ai Weiwei, and it is on view at The Contemporary Austin’s Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria located at 3809 West 35th Street.