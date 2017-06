AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are at the scene of a water rescue on Lady Bird Lake.

Crews were called to South First Street just before 7:20 a.m. According to authorities, the swimmer went underwater and failed to resurface.

Fire crews and medics are still searching for the person. At around 7:46 a.m., Austin Police dive crews were sent to help with the search.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.