Local and state leaders headline for Austin’s ‘March for Truth’ rally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders across the state gathered at City Hall Saturday morning for the nationwide ‘March for Truth’ rally.

The rally is part of a grassroots movement fighting to preserve democracy. The group aims to seek answers about President Trump’s administration, demanding a closer investigation on the alleged ties with Russia and requiring Trump to make his tax returns public.

“We will Rally for Truth on Saturday to defend our democratic institutions, and because our country deserves a fair and impartial investigation into all aspects of Trump and Russia,” Lisa Goodgame, President of Indivisible Austin said.

Organizers and leaders gathered outside Austin City Hall until 1 p.m. The rally featured speakers from multiple activist groups and a message from Congressman Lloyd Doggett and Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Austin’s ‘March for Truth’ rally is one of more than 140 rallies held across the nation.