Gov. Abbott celebrates Texas’ call for Convention of States, urges more states to join

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for more states to get on board with the push for a Convention of States.

He held a celebration Saturday afternoon at the Governor’s Mansion to thank supporters and express appreciation that the state legislature approved Texas’ call for the convention, which was one of the governor’s emergency items this legislative session.

Texas became the 11th state to issue the call, and is now among 12 states asking for the convention. Missouri joined days after Texas.

The Convention of States calls for state legislatures to convene a meeting to add amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

They are pushing back against federal overreach and want more power for states.

It will take 34 states to join the call before such a convention will take place.

“Yes, we celebrate today, but tomorrow we go to work,” Gov. Abbott said. “Tomorrow, we go to work to make sure that we add the 13th, 14th, 15th all the way up to the 34th state to be a part of the Convention of States in the United States of America.”

The Convention of States Project is the group leading the charge, and it focuses on four parts of the federal government it says need to be fixed. They claim problems that need to be addressed are:

A skyrocketing national debt, which is nearing $20 trillion. A “burden” of regulation from the federal government. That the federal government has too much control of states, particularly through federal grants with mandates that cost too much. The Convention wants to end what it calls the “federal takeover” of the decision-making process.