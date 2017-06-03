Austinite James Dickey elected to lead state GOP

FILE: Republican activists gathered the Texas GOP convention. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man has been selected to lead the Republican Party of Texas.

James Dickey, the chairman of the Travis County GOP, will now lead the state party.

Our media partners at the Texas Tribune said he narrowly beat Houston businessman Rick Figueroa, besting him by a single vote. The final tally was 32 to 31.

Dickey will finish the term of former Texas party Chairman Tom Mechler, who stepped down last month citing personal reasons.

Delegates to the state party convention next year will pick a permanent replacement, and Dickey is expected to run again.

In a statement released Saturday by the state party, Dickey said:

I am truly honored to have been elected by the State Republican Executive Committee today as your new Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. Now that the election is over, I am asking SREC Members and Texas Republicans to join me in unifying our Party and rally behind our conservative principles. I thank everyone who supported me throughout this campaign. I thank Rick Figueroa for his efforts to help the party and I look forward to working with him to unify and grow the party. The work continues immediately to Keep Texas Red and prepare for a successful midterm election in 2018.

