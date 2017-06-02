Young boy found in Juarez still unidentified

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — A boy who was found in Juarez, Mexico earlier this year has yet to be identified.

The El Paso Police Department says the boy was found on Feb. 22, 2017 on the other side of the border but they have no idea what his name is or where he came from. Police believe the child is 2 to 3 years old and is approximately 3 feet tall and 40 pounds. They believe his first name could be “Luis,” but that is not certain.

El Paso and Juarez are linked by several International Bridges. It is possible the child is an American citizen because he understands and speaks English.

In order to get his picture out to someone who might recognize him, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is also putting out the call for assistance.

If you recognize this child or have any information regarding his identity, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or the El Paso Police Department Communications office at 915-832-4400.