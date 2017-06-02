Top 5 videos on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A transgender drag queen who many praised for speaking out about a recent attack was one of the most viewed videos of the week. Many people also remembered the 20th anniversary of the tornado that struck Jarrell and killed 27 people.

Take time to revisit the most viewed videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Jarrell tornado, 20 years later

In 1997, the Jarrell tornado packed winds estimated at more than 260 miles per hour, giving the twister an F5 rating. Before that day, there had never been an F5 tornado recorded in our part of Texas.

4. Burglars break into two hardware stores to steal Yeti coolers and power tools

The suspects were on a spree when San Marcos police finally caught them, as they were breaking into another business.

3. Woman threatening ‘suicide by cop’ saved by Williamson County deputies

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody released video showing several of his deputies responding to a woman who threatened suicide by cop on May 19 and demonstrated “extreme restraint and professionalism” in handling the situation. After the deputies took control of the situation and had the woman in custody, her suicide note was retrieved. It said: “Please forgive me, all of you. Especially the police officer who shot me, it wasn’t your fault, it was what I planned and wanted. You are innocent and cleansed by the blood of Jesus Christ.”

2. HILARIOUS VIDEO OF DOG SNEAKING INTO STORE AND STEALING BREAD

That is all.

1. Austin transgender drag queen attacked by man wielding hammer

Christi Long, a transgender woman who performs as a drag queen known as Christi Foxx Paris, says a man she thought was a friend attacked and raped her. Her injuries required 12 staples to the back of her head.