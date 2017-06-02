Three Laredo police officers injured in shootout

LAREDO, Texas (KXAN) — Three Laredo police officers were wounded in a shootout Friday with a man who was wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide.

Laredo police say they were originally searching for Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez, 55, after they found his 50-year-old girlfriend dead in her apartment complex.

Detective Joe Baeza said three officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one driven by Rodriguez outside a convenience store about 5 p.m. Friday. As the officers approached, Rodriguez opened fire, drawing return fire from the officers and other officers who had just arrived as backup.

The NBC station in Laredo, KGNS, reports three officers were injured and one of the officers was flown to a San Antonio hospital for treatment. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.