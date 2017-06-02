Three Laredo police officers injured in shootout

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

LAREDO, Texas (KXAN) — Three Laredo police officers were wounded in a shootout Friday with a man who was wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide.

Laredo police say they were originally searching for Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez, 55, after they found his 50-year-old girlfriend dead in her apartment complex.

Detective Joe Baeza said three officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one driven by Rodriguez outside a convenience store about 5 p.m. Friday. As the officers approached, Rodriguez opened fire, drawing return fire from the officers and other officers who had just arrived as backup.

The NBC station in Laredo, KGNS, reports three officers were injured and one of the officers was flown to a San Antonio hospital for treatment. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s